Lowcountry high school football scores Week 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 in the Lowcountry kicks off Thursday while our Game of the Week features Cane Bay at James Island. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend
9/14
Colleton County 30, North Charleston 7 - Colleton improves to 1-3 while North Charleston drops to 2-3
9/15
Cane Bay (2-1) at James Island (4-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Berkeley (3-1) at Ft. Dorchester (1-1)
Wando (1-2) at West Ashley (2-2)
Sumter at Summerville (3-0)
Ashley Ridge (2-0) at St. James
Carolina Forest at Stratford (0-3)
Goose Creek (0-3) at Blythewood
Stall (2-2) at Beckham (3-0)
Philip Simmons (4-0) at Aynor
Palmetto Christian (0-4) at Academic Magnet (2-0)
Bishop England (0-2) at Woodland (2-0)
Timberland (0-4) at Hanahan (1-2)
First Baptist (0-3) at Hilton Head Prep
Lake Marion at Cross (3-1)
Bethune Bowman at Military Magnet (1-3)
Allendale Fairfax at Baptist Hill (1-2)
Burke (0-4) at Whale Branch
Lee Academy at St. John’s Christian (2-2)
Hilton Head Christian at Northwood Academy (3-0)
Andrew Jackson at Colleton Prep (2-2)
Pinewood Prep (1-3) at John Paul II
Porter-Gaud (4-0) at Ben Lippen
Dorchester Academy (3-1) at Thomas Heyward
