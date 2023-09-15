SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football scores Week 4

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 in the Lowcountry kicks off Thursday while our Game of the Week features Cane Bay at James Island. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend

9/14

Colleton County 30, North Charleston 7 - Colleton improves to 1-3 while North Charleston drops to 2-3

9/15

Cane Bay (2-1) at James Island (4-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Berkeley (3-1) at Ft. Dorchester (1-1)

Wando (1-2) at West Ashley (2-2)

Sumter at Summerville (3-0)

Ashley Ridge (2-0) at St. James

Carolina Forest at Stratford (0-3)

Goose Creek (0-3) at Blythewood

Stall (2-2) at Beckham (3-0)

Philip Simmons (4-0) at Aynor

Palmetto Christian (0-4) at Academic Magnet (2-0)

Bishop England (0-2) at Woodland (2-0)

Timberland (0-4) at Hanahan (1-2)

First Baptist (0-3) at Hilton Head Prep

Lake Marion at Cross (3-1)

Bethune Bowman at Military Magnet (1-3)

Allendale Fairfax at Baptist Hill (1-2)

Burke (0-4) at Whale Branch

Lee Academy at St. John’s Christian (2-2)

Hilton Head Christian at Northwood Academy (3-0)

Andrew Jackson at Colleton Prep (2-2)

Pinewood Prep (1-3) at John Paul II

Porter-Gaud (4-0) at Ben Lippen

Dorchester Academy (3-1) at Thomas Heyward

