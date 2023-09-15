SC Lottery
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville

The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday night.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary and Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday night.

Robert Ferebee was charged with hit and run and duties of a driver involved in an accident with death, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Sorel D. Mazyck, 55, was struck and killed while walking along North Maple Street, coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Maple Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and were advised that the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene, according to an incident report.

It goes on to say that officers were able to locate Mazyck’s body off of the roadway and observed her injuries.

Mazyck was then pronounced dead at the scene at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, Brouthers said.

North Maple Street between West 1st North Street and 5th North Street was closed for several hours overnight and reopened just before 5 a.m.

The Summerville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Ferebee is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

