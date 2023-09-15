Mt. Pleasant Police warn residents of car break-ins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is stressing the importance of locking your vehicle after they say 17 car break-ins were reported in one day earlier this week.

Officers are spreading awareness both in-person and on social media to try and prevent people from falling victim of car break-ins.

They’re reminding citizens to take anything valuable out of their vehicle when unoccupied and to always double-check that doors are locked.

You may find a flier or notice on your windshield or window from the department saying you could have been a victim of a crime if they notice your doors are unlocked.

Sgt. Ashley Croy says they’re not seeing many forced entry break-ins, it’s mainly when the doors are left unsecured that the break-ins occur.

She says anything of value from sunglasses to firearms are what’s being taken.

“I understand it’s busy, we all have lives, but it’s just as simple as leaving a note on your refrigerator that says to double-check everything at night as part of your routine,” Croy said. “Even if you use a key fob, sometimes that might not work, so just physically inspect your car to be sure.”

Croy says the department arrested three people following the recent break-ins and she’s encouraging citizens to continue calling them when they see something suspicious.

