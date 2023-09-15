New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 15th tropical depression has formed in the central tropical Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., the center of the depression was located about 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, near latitude 14.4 North, longitude 43.8 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late Friday and could become a hurricane late this weekend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 15 forms, soon to be tropical storm!



Next! Tropical Depression 15 has formed in the far Atlantic and will likely strengthen into a tropical storm(Nigel) over the next 24 hours. This will likely become a hurricane by early next week. pic.twitter.com/eMBGjHILGZ — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 15, 2023

When it becomes a tropical storm, it will take the name Nigel.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said early tracks forecast Nigel will not pose a threat to the Lowcountry coast.

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Lee was still a Category 1 hurricane about 395 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Lee’s path triggered tropical storm warnings for Bermuda, and from Massachusetts into Canada and a hurricane watch for portions Canada.

Along the South Carolina coast, Lee prompted a high surf advisory until 8 p.m. Friday because of large breaking waves of up to 7 feet high. There is also a high rip current risk. That means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water because of the dangerous conditions.

Sovine said the high risk of rip currents was expected to continue Saturday.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

