Patriots Point teams with Charleston Co. libraries for library day

Charleston County readers who completed the library's summer reading program will have a chance to visit Patriots Point on Saturday for free.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Reader who completed the 30-hour summer reading program from Charleston County Public Library will receive free admission for them and a guest from 10 a.m. - noon.

Reader who completed the 30-hour summer reading program from Charleston County Public Library will receive free admission for them and a guest from 10 a.m. - noon.

Participants must show their Library Day voucher for free admission but the event is open to all visitor who purchase entrance to the museum.

The event includes special activities like story time, hands-on history, Charleston County’s mobile library and food trucks.

“Patriots Point is proud to celebrate history and reading”, Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt said. “We look forward to welcoming all our readers onboard.”

Admission includes the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey and Vietnam Experience.

CARTA will offer free rides to Patriots Point for those with a Library Day voucher.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

