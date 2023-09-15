RiverDogs Blanked 3-0 as Myrtle Beach Forces Decisive Game 3

Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans held the Charleston RiverDogs off the scoreboard in a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on Thursday at Pelicans Ballpark. The RiverDogs struck out 17 times in the defeat. The teams will meet again on Friday night to determine which side advances to play for the league championship.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases with one out on three walks from Myrtle Beach starter Drew Gray in the opening inning. They failed to score as Ryan Spikes struck out and Odalys Peguero lined to third. That was the visitors’ best opportunity to score on a night when they mustered only four singles. Reliever Kevin Valdez earned the win by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

The starting pitchers traded scoreless innings on the mound, until Myrtle Beach broke through against Marcus Johnson in the fourth. Cristopher Barete made a leaping catch at the left field wall to rob Jefferson Rojas of extra bases in the first at-bat of the inning. However, Pedro Ramirez followed with a line drive to left field that wasn’t catchable as it narrowly cleared the top of the wall and caromed off the bleachers for a solo home run.

In Johnson’s final inning on the mound, the Pelicans added insurance. Jonathan Long and Andy Garriola hit back-to-back doubles to make it 2-0. Garriola was thrown out trying to stretch his extra-base hit into a triple. The RiverDogs starter took the loss, allowing only two runs in 6.2 quality innings.

The final tally for the home team came against Matt Wyatt in the bottom of the eighth. Rojas reached on a fielder’s choice with one out. He stole second base and raced home on Brian Kalmer’s double to the gap in right center.

Rojas and Cristian Hernandez each finished with two hits of the Pelicans nine. Myrtle Beach pounded four extra-base hits over the final five innings. The RiverDogs four hits were all singles.

The series will be decided on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in one final meeting between the rivals. RHP Santiago Suarez is scheduled to take the mound for the RiverDogs. LHP Marino Santy will counter for Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.