SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville Fire & Rescue receives new air monitoring devices

The department has received new public health equipment, and they believe it will improve the safety of those across the Lowcountry.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Fire & Rescue has received new public health equipment, and they believe it will improve the safety of those across the Lowcountry.

Eleven air monitoring devices are now housed at the department and will be shared with neighboring Lowcountry counties.

The new equipment is an early warning system to alert first responders of potential airborne threats, such as chemical threats.

The devices are able to be transported to events and gatherings, especially large ones like Summerville’s Sweet Tea Festival, parades and The Cooper River Bridge Run, Summerville Fire & Rescue officials say.

The grant for the equipment came from the Hospital Preparedness Program, as the devices can be a big help to healthcare workers in the event of an airborne threat.

“In some instances, we may be able to identify the threat specifically, a specific chemical compound that is present, and then we say to the receiving hospital what it is, what signs and symptoms to expect and then they can use that to drive their treatment to the patients that they’re receiving,” Capt. Phil Judge said.

Summerville Fire & Rescue says an airborne threat is something they hope never happens, but they take an “all hazards approach” to be ready for anything that comes their way.

The next step for their agency is personnel training on how to properly use the equipment and learning the operating procedures.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident

Latest News

The fight for better living conditions in the Gadsden Green neighborhood continues.
‘Third World conditions in Charleston’: Plans discussed to improve Gadsden Green
The department has received new public health equipment, and they believe it will improve the...
VIDEO: Summerville Fire & Rescue receives new air monitoring devices
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is stressing the importance of locking your vehicle after...
Mt. Pleasant Police warn residents of car break-ins