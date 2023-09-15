SC Lottery
Taste of Fall across the Lowcountry!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is a *HIGH* risk of rip currents at the beaches today and Saturday due to swell from Hurricane Lee. Swimming is not recommended over the next several days. There is a High Surf Advisory along the South Carolina coastline through this evening with waves 4-7′ expected at area beaches today.

A cold front is slowly moving south into Georgia helping to bring in a cooler, drier air mass just in time to wrap up the work week. The sky will be mostly cloudy at times this morning but we should see plenty of sunshine by this afternoon/evening. Highs today will top out in the low 80s with a noticeable drop in humidity. With a clear sky and dry air tonight, temperatures will fall as cool as the upper 50s inland to about 70 degrees along the beaches Saturday morning. A sunny sky is expected Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overall, a gorgeous start to the weekend! Sunday will be a different story as a disturbance moves in by the morning with clouds and an increased chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Turning Sunny. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

