SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

A United jet dropped 28,000 feet in eight minutes after pilots feared a loss of cabin pressure

FILE - United Airlines jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport...
FILE - United Airlines jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., July 18, 2018. Passengers on a United Airlines jet from Newark, N.J. to Rome, got a steep ride to a lower altitude after pilots suspected a possible loss of cabin pressure, Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2023. The flight turned around less than an hour into the flight and returned to Newark.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A United Airlines jet headed to Rome turned around less than an hour into the flight and descended rapidly after what the airline termed an indication of possible loss of cabin pressure.

The plane returned to Newark, New Jersey, and landed safely early Thursday morning, the airline said.

United said there was no loss of pressure and passengers’ oxygen masks did not drop, but the pilots could not be certain.

Data from tracking service FlightAware showed that the Boeing 777 descended from 37,000 feet to less than 9,000 feet in eight minutes.

Pilots are trained to respond to a loss of cabin pressure by descending to an altitude that is low enough for people on board to breathe without oxygen masks.

The shortened flight had 270 passengers and 14 crew members, according to the airline.

United said it found another plane, which left Newark around 3:30 a.m. and reached Rome after 5 p.m. local time, about six hours later than the originally scheduled arrival time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Rivers Avenue around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a...
Coroner IDs man found trapped under vehicle in auto-pedestrian accident
Charleston Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately...
51-year-old identified as victim of Charleston shooting
Charleston Police investigators have released surveillance images of three men they are trying...
Charleston Police release surveillance stills in downtown burglary
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville

Latest News

Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared
VIDEO: Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.
Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers