Upstate students taken to hospital after laced candy found

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple high school students in Greenwood were taken to the hospital on Friday after ingesting drugs.

District officials said administrators and the school resource officer (SRO) at Emerald High School were alerted to a student distributing an illegal substance on campus.

Several students were questioned and officials said a student admitted to distributing the substance to four other students. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said some students were experiencing symptoms after ingesting what they believed to be candy at the time.

As a precaution, four students were transported to the hospital by EMS and a fifth student was transported by a parent to the hospital for evaluation.

Deputies said the candy tested positive for a controlled substance.

The student in possession of the illegal substance will be charged by law enforcement and faces discipline in accordance with the school board policy.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing while they work to determine the original source of the substance.

