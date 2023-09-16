SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of an inmate attacking a...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator

Latest News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of...
Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift
FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of...
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Family files lawsuit after police fatally shot New Mexico man while at wrong address
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Lawsuit filed in deadly police wrong house shooting