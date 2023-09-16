Deputies searching for missing, endangered Berkeley Co. woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Frances Mae Shaw was last seen leaving her home on Surf Side Drive in the Goose Creek area. Deputies say Shaw has dementia and is considered an endangered adult.

She was last seen wearing a gray and white nightgown with a black and white shirt over the nightgown, blue and white socks and white slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-719-4169.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.