SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing, endangered Berkeley Co. woman

Frances Mae Shaw was last seen leaving her home on Surf Side Drive in the Goose Creek area....
Frances Mae Shaw was last seen leaving her home on Surf Side Drive in the Goose Creek area. Deputies say Shaw has dementia and is considered an endangered adult.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Frances Mae Shaw was last seen leaving her home on Surf Side Drive in the Goose Creek area. Deputies say Shaw has dementia and is considered an endangered adult.

She was last seen wearing a gray and white nightgown with a black and white shirt over the nightgown, blue and white socks and white slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-719-4169.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of an inmate attacking a...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail
Alex Murdaugh, center, sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Thursday to the left of Dick...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh request for new murder trial

Latest News

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner has been with the police department since 1998.
WATCH: Hanahan Police chief signs off for last time
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
VIDEO: Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
United States' Alex Morgan in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match...
Pro soccer player becomes co-owner of Charleston-based beverage company
Steve LaPrad poses on Steve LaPrad Field. The new synthetic field at Fort Dorchester High...
Dorchester Dist. 2 celebrates ribbon cutting at Steve LaPrad Field