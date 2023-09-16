SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Dist. 2 celebrates ribbon cutting at Steve LaPrad Field

The Fort Dorchester High School football team took to their home field Friday night after a celebration of long-time coach Steve LaPrad.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fort Dorchester High School football team took to their home field Friday night after a celebration of long-time coach Steve LaPrad.

LaPrad stepped down as head coach of the Fort Dorchester football team in May after 20 years at the helm.

Before Friday night’s game against Berkeley, the school unveiled a new synthetic turf field named for the coach.

Dorchester District Two held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Steve LaPrad Field Friday night.
Dorchester District Two held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Steve LaPrad Field Friday night.(Dorchester Dist. Two)

With LaPrad at the helm, the Patriots won 178 games including going undefeated in 2015, winning the 5A South Carolina State Championship. LaPrad’s 2022 squad was Lower State Champions.

More than 90 Patriots were signed to football scholarships during LaPrad’s tenure.

He also coached four players that would go on to play in the NFL including Carlos Dunlap, Robert Quinn, Byron Maxwell and John Simpson.

MORE: Lowcountry high school football scores Week 4

Fort Dorchester defeated Berkeley 52-0 Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of an inmate attacking a...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail
Alex Murdaugh, center, sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Thursday to the left of Dick...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh request for new murder trial

Latest News

The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
VIDEO: Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
United States' Alex Morgan in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match...
Pro soccer player becomes co-owner of Charleston-based beverage company
The Fort Dorchester High School football team took to their home field Friday night after a...
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 2 celebrates ribbon cutting at Steve LaPrad Field
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old woman has been charged in a Friday...
VIDEO: Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera