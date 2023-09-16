Dorchester Dist. 2 celebrates ribbon cutting at Steve LaPrad Field

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fort Dorchester High School football team took to their home field Friday night after a celebration of long-time coach Steve LaPrad.

LaPrad stepped down as head coach of the Fort Dorchester football team in May after 20 years at the helm.

Before Friday night’s game against Berkeley, the school unveiled a new synthetic turf field named for the coach.

Dorchester District Two held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Steve LaPrad Field Friday night. (Dorchester Dist. Two)

With LaPrad at the helm, the Patriots won 178 games including going undefeated in 2015, winning the 5A South Carolina State Championship. LaPrad’s 2022 squad was Lower State Champions.

More than 90 Patriots were signed to football scholarships during LaPrad’s tenure.

He also coached four players that would go on to play in the NFL including Carlos Dunlap, Robert Quinn, Byron Maxwell and John Simpson.

Fort Dorchester defeated Berkeley 52-0 Friday night.

