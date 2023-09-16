Downed power lines close roads in Awendaw neighborhood
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a road is closed following downed power lines on Saturday afternoon.
In a tweet, the fire district says Lieben Road and Periwinkle Drive are closed after downed power lines.
They say crews are on the scene and a power company will be making repairs.
For residents in the area, they advise that they may need to find an alternative route.
