Downed power lines close roads in Awendaw neighborhood

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a road is closed following downed power lines on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, the fire district says Lieben Road and Periwinkle Drive are closed after downed power lines.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a road is closed following downed power lines on Saturday afternoon. (The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)

They say crews are on the scene and a power company will be making repairs.

For residents in the area, they advise that they may need to find an alternative route.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.