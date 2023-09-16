High pressure to bring sunshine and comfortable temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A high risk of rip currents continues at our beaches continues today due to swell from Hurricane Lee. Swimming is not recommended over the next several days.

Cooler fall-like air has arrived to the Lowcountry! We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overall, a gorgeous start to the weekend! Tomorrow will be a different story as a front moves in, bringing with it with clouds and an increased chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will return to the area on Monday, which should keep us mainly dry to start the new week. A coastal system may form along the coast by the end of next week, but we’ll keep you posted!

TROPICS: Lee will approach the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Tropical Depression 15 is expected to develop into our next named system. In fact, this system will likely become Tropical Storm Nigel this weekend as it moves over the open waters of the Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84. Low 68.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83. Low 67.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85. Low 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86. Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84, Low 66.

