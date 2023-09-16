SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

High pressure to bring sunshine and comfortable temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A high risk of rip currents continues at our beaches continues today due to swell from Hurricane Lee. Swimming is not recommended over the next several days.

Cooler fall-like air has arrived to the Lowcountry! We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overall, a gorgeous start to the weekend! Tomorrow will be a different story as a front moves in, bringing with it with clouds and an increased chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will return to the area on Monday, which should keep us mainly dry to start the new week. A coastal system may form along the coast by the end of next week, but we’ll keep you posted!

TROPICS: Lee will approach the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Tropical Depression 15 is expected to develop into our next named system. In fact, this system will likely become Tropical Storm Nigel this weekend as it moves over the open waters of the Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84. Low 68.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83. Low 67.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85. Low 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86. Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84, Low 66.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of an inmate attacking a...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail
Alex Murdaugh, center, sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Thursday to the left of Dick...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh request for new murder trial

Latest News

Here's a look at your next-day forecast with First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh!
SYNCBAK: Your Weekend forecast - clipped version
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
The season's 15th tropical depression formed Friday morning in the central tropical Atlantic,...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Tropical Depression Fifteen forms in Atlantic