Honoring the ultimate sacrifice: annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Red, white and blue dawned Daniel Island Saturday morning as hundreds of people of all ages ran the annual Heroes Run 5K.

This race is in honor of the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and is hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit that supports veterans and their families.

As the race began, family members and their pups held up signs in support of their loved ones running the race with phrases like, “Go, go, go Dad” and “Good job.” Some runners even wore added weights as an extra challenge.

Everyone got to hear speeches and singing of the National Anthem. One of the speakers is retired New York paramedic, Chevalo Wilsondebriano, who shared his story of the tragic day on the job. He described what it was like losing friends and being covered in so much ash, that all you could see were his eyes and nose.

He says he still faces health struggles to this day.

“I just want to thank everyone for being here and it means so much to someone like me,” Wilsondebriano. “It means so much to first responders. It means so much to the family. Never forget and always honor the people who made the ultimate sacrifices. Those are the true heroes.”

