SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Honoring the ultimate sacrifice: annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K

This race is in honor of the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist...
This race is in honor of the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and is hosted the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit that supports veterans and their families.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Red, white and blue dawned Daniel Island Saturday morning as hundreds of people of all ages ran the annual Heroes Run 5K.

This race is in honor of the 2,996 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and is hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit that supports veterans and their families.

As the race began, family members and their pups held up signs in support of their loved ones running the race with phrases like, “Go, go, go Dad” and “Good job.” Some runners even wore added weights as an extra challenge.

Everyone got to hear speeches and singing of the National Anthem. One of the speakers is retired New York paramedic, Chevalo Wilsondebriano, who shared his story of the tragic day on the job. He described what it was like losing friends and being covered in so much ash, that all you could see were his eyes and nose.

He says he still faces health struggles to this day.

“I just want to thank everyone for being here and it means so much to someone like me,” Wilsondebriano. “It means so much to first responders. It means so much to the family. Never forget and always honor the people who made the ultimate sacrifices. Those are the true heroes.”

Click here for more information on the Travis Manion Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of an inmate attacking a...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases footage of deputy being assaulted at county jail
Alex Murdaugh, center, sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Thursday to the left of Dick...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh request for new murder trial

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found.
Deputies locate missing Berkeley Co. woman
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner has been with the police department since 1998.
WATCH: Hanahan Police chief signs off for last time
Frances Mae Shaw was last seen leaving her home on Surf Side Drive in the Goose Creek area.
VIDEO: Deputies searching for missing, endangered Berkeley Co. woman
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run...
VIDEO: Man facing charges in connection to deadly hit and run in Summerville