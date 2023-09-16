SC Lottery
Man facing charges after overnight fight in Georgetown

The Georgetown Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a fight early Saturday morning.
The Georgetown Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a fight early Saturday morning.(The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a fight early Saturday morning.

Trevor Day, 38, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

Officers responded to reports of a fight in the 900 block of Front Street at 12:20 a.m., where they saw a large crowd gathered on a sidewalk, Brown said.

Brown said officers made contact with the individuals involved in the fight and their investigation led to Day’s arrest.

Day was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

