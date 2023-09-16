Pro soccer player becomes co-owner of Charleston-based beverage company

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Professional soccer player Alex Morgan is now the co-owner of a Charleston-based beverage company.

The U.S. Women’s National Team player on Wednesday became the co-owner of Volley Tequila Seltzer.

“This is a super exciting time,” Morgan said. “Volley is unlike anything else I’ve tried because of the focus Chris and Camila have put on their ingredients. Their mission to build cleaner products and ingredient awareness is exactly why I wanted to get involved. Real ingredients just taste better.”

Founders Camila Soriano and Christopher Wirth said they started Volley after finding similar products lacked transparency and ingredient labels.

“We wholeheartedly believe that when you drink our tequila seltzer, you’re participating in a larger shift toward clean living,” Soriano said. “We are thrilled that Alex identifies with our mission and product and we can’t think of anyone better to work with to build our brand.”

The company touts its use of 100% blue agave tequila and organic juice.

