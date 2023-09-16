Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A ball python was found in a Walmart parking lot on Friday afternoon.
The Pickens Police Department is asking the owner of the snake to come forward.
Police said they’re “not mad” but the python is not a native snake so it needs to go home.
The snake is currently in police protective custody and being cared for, according to the department.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.