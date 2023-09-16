SC Lottery
Rep. Jim Clyburn endorses SC Senate candidate Deon Tedder

A South Carolina congressman is showing his support for a state Senate District 42 candidate as the race gets closer to the finish line.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina congressman is showing his support for a state Senate District 42 candidate as the race gets closer to the finish line.

In a statement, Democratic state Senate District 42 candidate and State House Representative Deon Tedder says Rep. Jim Clyburn has endorsed his campaign where he is running against Wendell Gilliard.

“Deon Tedder is a fighter,” Clyburn says. “He’s fought for us in the State House, and he’ll fight for us in the State Senate. He’s the candidate who has the passion to make a difference. I urge you to vote for Deon Tedder in the runoff on September 19th.”

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and voters will cast election day ballots at their designated precinct.

The winner of the runoff election will then face off against Republican candidate Rosa Kay in the general election on Nov. 7.

