WATCH: Hanahan Police chief signs off for last time

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner on Friday signed off for the last time ending a 25-year law enforcement career.

Turner announced his retirement on July 24 saying: “Having started my career here, I believe it is only fitting that I retire my badge here, as well. During my time as Chief, my goal has been to focus on community policing efforts and to invest in and support the brave men and women of this department. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”

Turner joined the agency in 1998 and was promoted to police chief in 2015.

He was joined by family and friends for an emotional final sign off from dispatcher Melissa Chapin:

“Chief Turner… On behalf of the City Of Hanahan and your dispatch team, we would like to thank you for your 25 years of unwavering service and dedication to your officers and your community. You have shown dedication to the badge and to protecting others, as so other few have chosen.

“It has been my honor to have served with you for the last 24 years, as I have watched your growth and examples exhibited from ranks of officer to our fearless leader and chief. Your incredible work has left an amazing legacy for those following in your footsteps.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and welcome to the next chapter of your life. May that chapter be filled with love, laughter, happiness, endless adventures, and hopefully less headaches.

“Thank you for all you have done and all that you mean to each and every one of us. We will leave you with this, as it is fitting: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than to lay one’s life down for one’s friend. Thank you for always being that friend.

Chief Turner, you are officially retired.”

