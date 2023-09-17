SC Lottery
Artopoeus propels Chattanooga to 48-3 romp over The Citadel

Chase Artopoeus threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter and Chattanooga...
Chase Artopoeus threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter and Chattanooga rolled to a 48-3 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter and Chattanooga rolled to a 48-3 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Artopoeus completed 12-of-16 passes for 200 yards for the Mocs (2-1) in a Southern Conference opener.

Artopoeus connected with Jamoi Mayes for a 25-yard score and followed that with an 8-yard touchdown toss to Camden Overton for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Ailym Ford and Lance Jackson had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and Jude Kelley kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Chattanooga a 31-3 lead at halftime.

Kelley added a third-quarter field goal and Artopoeus passed 18 yards to Javin Whatley for a score and a 41-3 lead heading to the final period. Freshman backup quarterback Luke Schomburg threw one pass — a 57-yard scoring strike to A.J. Little midway through the fourth to complete the scoring.

Ford carried 19 times for 126 yards for the Mocs. Mayes finished with six catches for 116 yards.

Colby Kintner kicked a 49-yard field goal for the Bulldogs (0-3).

Chattanooga piled up 440 yards of offense, while holding The Citadel to 158.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

