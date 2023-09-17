SC Lottery
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after a Berkeley County crash.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after a Berkeley County crash.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 on Long Point Road near Highway 6 just north of Cross, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

Glover said the motorcyclist was heading east on Long Point Road when they went off the road to the left and hit a fence.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they died on Saturday.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

