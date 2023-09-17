SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina jumps out early and cruises to 66-7 rout over Duquesne

Grayson McCall threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina rolled to a...
Grayson McCall threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina rolled to a 66-7 victory over Duquesne on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina rolled to a 66-7 victory over Duquesne on Saturday night.

McCall was 12-of-16 passing for 169 yards. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Karr and an 11-yard score to Sam Pinckney.

Braydon Bennett bullied in for a TD from the 1 and CJ Beasley added a 10-yard score in the first half. Coastal Carolina (2-1) also tacked on a couple of pick-6s and took a 45-0 lead into halftime.

Jarrett Guest stepped in at quarterback for the Chanticleers in the second half and threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Kyre Duplessis on his first play from scrimmage.

Coastal Carolina finished with 515 yards of offense. Braydon Bennett and Ja’Vin Simpkins combined for 108 yards rushing on 13 carries with a touchdown run apiece.

Darius Perrantes completed 8 of 20 passes for 95 yards and threw three interceptions for Duquesne (1-2). Matthew Robinson tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Keshawn Brown for the Dukes in the third quarter.

