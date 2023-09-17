SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain

The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, they say the following roads are impacted:

  • Morrison Drive (Romney Street to Huger Street)
  • The Market area
  • Washington Street (Calhoun Street to Laurens Street)
  • Broad Street at Lockwood Drive

They ask that drivers take caution and plan routes accordingly.

