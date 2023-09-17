FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, they say the following roads are impacted:

Morrison Drive (Romney Street to Huger Street)

The Market area

Washington Street (Calhoun Street to Laurens Street)

Broad Street at Lockwood Drive

They ask that drivers take caution and plan routes accordingly.

