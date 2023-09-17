SC Lottery
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard

A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a state Senate District 42 candidate as the general election nears.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a state Senate District 42 candidate as the general election nears.

CNN commentator former state Rep. Bakari Sellers issued a statement in support of Democratic state Senate District 42 candidate and state Rep. Wendell Gilliard as he runs against Rep. Deon Tedder.

Sellers released the following statement in his endorsement of Gilliard.

“I have endorsed Wendell Gilliard for Senate District 42. Now we know the attention the race is getting. People all across the country are coming in trying to influence the outcome of this race. But don’t be fooled, do not be fooled. For far too long, we have sat by and watched our neighborhoods be gentrified and were passed by for good-paying jobs. Our history is being removed from schools and our land and legacy are being taken away by special interests. These special interests always, always, always do their best to hold on to their positions and power at our expense, even when it dilutes our voice. Wendell Gilliard has always stood with us, always fought for us and always will. This is an opportunity to send a message that District 42 is not for sale to the special interest. Protect our land and protect our legacy. Vote Wendall Gilliard this Tuesday, September 19th.”

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and voters will cast election day ballots at their designated precinct.

The winner of the runoff election will then face off against Republican candidate Rosa Kay in the general election on Nov. 7.

