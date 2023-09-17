Front to bring a better chance of storms and heavy rain today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front will approach our area today, bringing with it clouds and an increased chance of rain and storms. Activity will become more widespread this afternoon and evening, make sure to keep the rain gear handy! Due to the slow movement of the activity, rainfall totals around 1-2″ can be expected with isolated totals above 3″. This is highly dependent on where the storms fire up, but there’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere for storms to work with today. We do have a low end threat of a storm becoming severe. Damaging winds are the biggest threat should a storm become severe later today. With more clouds and storms today, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will return to the area on Monday, which should keep us mainly dry to start the new week. A coastal system may form along the coast by the end of next week, which would increase our rain chance.

TROPICS: Post-Tropical Storm Lee made landfall in the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday. Tropical Depression 15 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nigel Saturday evening, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the open waters of the Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83. Low 67.

MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds. High 84. Low 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86. Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 84, Low 68.

