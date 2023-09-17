New tropical depression forms into Tropical Storm Nigel in the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 15th tropical depression has now formed into Tropical Storm Nigel, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Nigel was located about 980 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, near latitude 22.0 North, longitude 48.0 West. Nigel is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.71 inches.

Nigel is expected to become a hurricane on Monday.

FIRST ALERT// We now have Tropical Storm #Nigel in the open Atlantic, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. This will track east of where #Lee churned, and will not be a threat to land aside from more elevated swells later next week. pic.twitter.com/AeN5G0CfGB — Live 5 First Alert Weather (@LIVE5WEATHER) September 17, 2023

Live 5 First Alert Weather said early tracks forecast Nigel will not pose a threat to the Lowcountry coast.

As of 11 p.m., Lee weakened into a post-tropical cyclone and is located near latitude 45.3 North, latitude 65.5 West and is moving North near 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 MB or 28.91 inches.

Lee’s path triggered tropical storm warnings for Bermuda, and from Massachusetts into Canada and a hurricane watch for portions Canada.

Along the South Carolina coast, Lee prompted a high surf advisory until 8 p.m. Friday because of large breaking waves of up to 7 feet high. There is also a high rip current risk. That means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water because of the dangerous conditions.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the high risk of rip currents was expected to continue Saturday.

Rip currents can put even experienced swimmers in danger. When you hear about an increased risk for them, here's what that means.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.