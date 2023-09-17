SC Lottery
Nivon Holland’s 100-yard kick return not enough in low-scoring affair with No. 4 William & Mary

Charleston Southern football saw its second-straight contest against a nationally-ranked...
Charleston Southern football saw its second-straight contest against a nationally-ranked program Saturday evening, falling to #4 William & Mary, 15-7, at Buccaneer Field in a low-scoring affair.(Live 5 News)
By Charleston Southern Athletics
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football saw its second-straight contest against a nationally-ranked program Saturday evening, falling to #4 William & Mary, 15-7, at Buccaneer Field in a low-scoring affair.

FIRST QUARTER FIREWORKS

15 of the 22 total points scored came in the first stanza as William & Mary came away with three points on the opening drive of the game after a 42-yard field goal. Charleston Southern had a quick answer as Nivon Holland took the ensuing kick back 100 yards to give the Bucs their first lead of the contest.

The Tribe would get another field goal from the foot of Caden Bonoffski, this one from 28 yards, to cut the CSU advantage to just one. The Buccaneer offense would not touch the ball until 3:43 left in the first quarter, but the W&M defense would answer that call forcing a safety after forcing a fumble to be recovered in the endzone for a safety.

HOLLAND ETCHES NAME IN HISTORY BOOKS

Holland’s kick return for a touchdown marks just the second time in program history that a kick was taken 100 yards to the house for a score. The last time it happened came back in 2010 as Gerald Stevenson did it at Buccaneer Field against Liberty. Holland’s house call started two yards deep in his own endzone, but it goes in the books as a 100-yard return.

NUMBERS, NUMBERS AND MORE NUMBER

JD Moore and Timothy Ruff split the carries for the Bucs, as Ruff collected 37 yards on 10 carries while Moore finished with 36 yards on 15 carries. Tony Bartalo went 9-14 through the air for 57 yards and two picks.

On the defensive side of the ball, Charleston Southern recorded eight TFLs, two-and-a-half coming from Laron Davis and one-and-a-half coming from Malik Barnes. Barnes led the way as far as stops, collecting seven total stops and Bell was right behind him with six of his own, including the lone sack for the CSU defense.

RECORDS

Charleston Southern: 1-2

#4 William & Mary: 3-0

UP NEXT

The Buccaneers hit the road for the second time this season as they head to Cullowhee, North Carolina to take on Western Carolina. The trip also marks the first time the Bucs will play outside of the Palmetto State this season. The action is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23.

