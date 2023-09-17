Nonprofit warns of spike in overdoses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nonprofit WakeUp Carolina is sounding the alarm on a spike in overdoses.

The agency has been alerted to 11 suspected overdoses in the past week.

They say the overdoses were concentrated in North Charleston, West Ashley and downtown Charleston.

Officials say they will be distributing test strips and Narcan at their office on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

Officials say they believe there’s the possibility of bad batches of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in the area.

WakeUp Carolina is located at 857 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

If you suspect someone may be overdosing call 911.

