SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Nonprofit warns of spike in overdoses

Nonprofit WakeUp Carolina is sounding the alarm on a spike in overdoses.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nonprofit WakeUp Carolina is sounding the alarm on a spike in overdoses.

The agency has been alerted to 11 suspected overdoses in the past week.

They say the overdoses were concentrated in North Charleston, West Ashley and downtown Charleston.

Officials say they will be distributing test strips and Narcan at their office on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

Officials say they believe there’s the possibility of bad batches of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in the area.

WakeUp Carolina is located at 857 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

If you suspect someone may be overdosing call 911.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms into Tropical Storm Nigel in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found.
Deputies locate missing Berkeley Co. woman
United States' Alex Morgan in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match...
Pro soccer player becomes co-owner of Charleston-based beverage company
Terrance Darby
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
VIDEO: Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
Dozens gathered at the Daniel Island Waterfront Park on Saturday to give a helping hand in...
VIDEO: Volunteers gather to clear Wando River, Daniel Island shoreline in clean sweep
Dozens gathered at the Daniel Island Waterfront Park on Saturday to give a helping hand in...
Volunteers gather to clear Wando River, Daniel Island shoreline in clean sweep