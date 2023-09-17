Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35 plane
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they are responding to a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from a plane on Sunday.
The incident involved a pilot being ejected from a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.
Huggins says the incident was a ‘mishap’ and that the pilot was taken to a hospital.
In a tweet, the joint base also says that they are looking for one of the F-35s that was involved.
