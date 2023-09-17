Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from it on Sunday.

The incident involved a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The joint base also says they are working with the Marine Corps and the Federal Aviation Administration to find the F-35 that was involved. They say the focus is north of the joint base, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

If anyone has any information that may help locate the F-35, you are asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.