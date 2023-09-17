SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to take...
New tropical depression forms into Tropical Storm Nigel in the Atlantic
Samantha Lynn Bigelow is charged with second-degree assault and battery, deputies say.
Deputies arrest Cane Bay woman after assault of girl caught on camera
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found.
Deputies locate missing Berkeley Co. woman
United States' Alex Morgan in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match...
Pro soccer player becomes co-owner of Charleston-based beverage company
Terrance Darby
Suspect charged after leading law enforcement on chase in stolen ambulance

Latest News

A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary...
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain