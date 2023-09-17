Scott Street in Beaufort to close for water, sewer work

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort street will close for nearly a week so crews can work on water and sewer connections for an ongoing hotel project.

Scott Street, from Port Republic Street to Bay Street, will be closed to motorists beginning Monday.

The closure is expected to continue through Friday.

City officials said the businesses on the street will be open during the work and the sidewalks will remain open for foot traffic.

Loading zones along Scott Street will be unavailable while the project is ongoing.

The work will allow for water and sewer connections to the Beaufort Inn hotel project and relocate some current connections on Bay Street.

No interruptions to service to businesses on Scott Street are expected.

