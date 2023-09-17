SC Lottery
Six Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six different Lowcountry high schools were represented as the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas released their rosters on Sunday afternoon.

The list features 3 from the offensive side, 2 on defense and 1 special teams player.

Summerville WR Yannick Smith leads the honorees. The former Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week has led the Green Wave to a 3-0 start to the season. Fellow receiver Bryce Rothwell of Beckham also makes the team. Woodland OL and South Carolina commit Kam Pringle rounds out the offense.

On defense, Philip Simmons defense back Troy Stevenson becomes the first Iron Horse to ever make the Shrine Bowl roster. He’ll be joined by West Ashley LB Terry Grant.

James Island kicker/punter Coleman Franzone, who’s helped the Trojans get off to a 5-0 start, will head up special teams for South Carolina.

The game will be played December 16th in Spartanburg.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

