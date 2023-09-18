SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Parts of F-35 jet found, sheriff confirms; Williamsburg Co. road blocked off
The owner of a Mount Pleasant restaurant announced his retirement and the closure of his...
Mount Pleasant business to close doors after 28 years
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after the car they were driving went off...
17-year-old identified after crashing into power pole in Berkeley Co.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says the former lawyer linked to Alex Murdaugh...
Attorney general’s office clarifies prison sentence imposed on ex-lawyer