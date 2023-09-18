SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, they say the following roads are impacted:

  • Morrison Drive (Romney Street to Huger Street)
  • The Market area
  • Washington Street (Calhoun Street to Laurens Street)
  • Broad Street at Lockwood Drive

They ask that drivers take caution and plan routes accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard
Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager
VIDEO: Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
VIDEO: Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing