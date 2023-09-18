Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, they say the following roads are impacted:
- Morrison Drive (Romney Street to Huger Street)
- The Market area
- Washington Street (Calhoun Street to Laurens Street)
- Broad Street at Lockwood Drive
They ask that drivers take caution and plan routes accordingly.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.