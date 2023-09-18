SC Lottery
Coastal storm could bring rain, breezy conditions late this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a very wet end to the weekend, drier weather and lots of sunshine will return to the forecast today. We expect a sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. The humidity will lower through the day and with drier air in place tonight, overnight lows will drop into the to low 60s. A few inland areas may drop into the upper 50s with temps closer to 70 degrees near the coast.

TODAY: Turning Sunny. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Breezy. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Breezy. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85.

