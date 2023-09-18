Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on Sept. 5.
Ralph D. McClenney Jr., 39, died from his injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash on Saturday, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
The crash happened on Sept. 5 when the motorcycle hit a fence on Longpoint Road, according to Hartwell.
Hartwell said McClenney was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.