SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on Sept. 5.(MGN)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on Sept. 5.

Ralph D. McClenney Jr., 39, died from his injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash on Saturday, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened on Sept. 5 when the motorcycle hit a fence on Longpoint Road, according to Hartwell.

Hartwell said McClenney was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard

Latest News

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
VIDEO: ‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The five final candidates for the next Charleston Chief of Police have been named. (From top...
Charleston Police chief candidates reveal their plans for department’s future
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after the car they were driving went off...
17-year-old identified after crashing into power pole in Berkeley Co.