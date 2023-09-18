SC Lottery
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges

Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count of ill-treatment of animals.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a St. Stephen man after an animal abandonment investigation.

Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count of ill-treatment of animals. He was arrested Friday.

Deputies discovered two puppies on the front porch of a home on Sterling Lane in St. Stephen after a concerned citizen called for a welfare check, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Animal Control estimated the puppies to be about eight weeks old and they were severely underweight and malnourished. The puppies were being kept in a wire cage with no food or water. One of the puppies was dead at the scene, Drayton said.

Animal Control located a third dog chained to a tree in the backyard.

Drayton said the dog did not have food or water and had no shelter. Its head was stuck in a plastic storage container. Animal control said the dog was a lab-mix and around four or five months old.

The two surviving dogs were removed from the home and taken to Berkeley Animal Center for emergency treatment.

