Deputies looking for missing 52-year-old woman

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a woman who was reported missing...
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Sunday.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Sunday.

Julie Barth, 52, was last seen near Taylors MHP, Parris Island Gateway, the sheriff’s office says.

Barth is described as a white female, 5-feet-tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also say that she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black socks.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a picture of Barth.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

