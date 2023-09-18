Deputies looking for missing 52-year-old woman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Sunday.
Julie Barth, 52, was last seen near Taylors MHP, Parris Island Gateway, the sheriff’s office says.
Barth is described as a white female, 5-feet-tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office.
They also say that she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black socks.
The sheriff’s office did not provide a picture of Barth.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
