Driver carjacked at gunpoint at N. Charleston restaurant, suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a carjacking at a fast-food restaurant last week.

Michael Marcel Montgomery, 49, of Manning, is charged with carjacking without great bodily harm, according to jail records.

Officers were called to Raising Canes at 7225 Rivers Ave. for a report of a vehicle theft on Thursday, an incident report states.

The victim told Charleston County Dispatch that they had been carjacked at gunpoint, and they were following the suspect onto Interstate 26.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect in the area of East Montague Avenue, and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a building on East Montague Avenue, the report states.

Montgomery was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

