Driver dies after hitting power pole in Berkeley County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after the car they were driving went off the road and hit a power pole in Berkeley County.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The crash happened around 11:48 p.m. on Black Tom Road near the Black Tom Road Extension about five miles south of Moncks Corner.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Black Tom Road when it ran off the road to the right and hit a power pole.

The driver of the Altima died at the scene. They were the only person in the vehicle.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

