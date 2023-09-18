Driver dies after hitting power pole in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after the car they were driving went off the road and hit a power pole in Berkeley County.

The crash happened around 11:48 p.m. on Black Tom Road near the Black Tom Road Extension about five miles south of Moncks Corner.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Black Tom Road when it ran off the road to the right and hit a power pole.

The driver of the Altima died at the scene. They were the only person in the vehicle.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

