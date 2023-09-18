SC Lottery
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

