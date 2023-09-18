SC Lottery
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Prosecutors are seeking to try a juvenile accused of killing a bicyclist on Aug. 14 as an adult.

On Monday, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said one of the perpetrators - a juvenile - is currently held in custody and that more charges may be filed in the future.

Police say cyclist’s death in northwest Las Vegas hit-and-run was ‘intentional act’ by teen

The attorney’s office is “seeking certification to adult status of the juvenile perpetrator,” while the investigation against the second juvenile suspect continues.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in the area of Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway at approximately 6:04 a.m. on Aug. 14. Arriving officers located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries and said that the vehicle involved left the scene. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead

Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved, which authorities said was stolen, and arrested the driver, a 17-year-old male juvenile. Police said the juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on charges related to the hit and run.

On August 29, police provided an update that detectives learned of a social media video depicting the incident. After viewing the video, authorities determined that the incident was “an intentional act,” according to Las Vegas police.

LVMPD then said that homicide detectives took over the investigation and would be amending the juvenile’s charges to include open murder.

