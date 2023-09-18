SC Lottery
Man, woman facing charges in connection to N. Charleston burglary

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are facing charges after police say they entered a home and assaulted a man early Monday morning in North Charleston.

Jose Ruben Galindo-Hernandez, 26, and Geyner Magaly Mendez-Barrios, 22, both of North Charleston, are charged with first-degree burglary, according to jail records.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Success Street around 12 a.m. for a report of an assault. The victim met officers outside and said a man and woman entered his home through a window and assaulted him, an incident report states.

The report states the suspects were intoxicated at the time of arrest.

Galindo-Hernandez and Mendez-Barrios were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. They were booked on $50,000 bonds each.

