SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.(Greenwood Police Department)

The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager

Latest News

Michael Marcel Montgomery, 49, of Manning, is charged with carjacking without great bodily...
Driver carjacked at gunpoint at N. Charleston restaurant, suspect arrested
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges