Mount Pleasant business to close doors after 28 years

The owner of a Mount Pleasant restaurant announced his retirement and the closure of his business after nearly three decades in business.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a Mount Pleasant restaurant announced his retirement and the closure of his business after nearly three decades in business.

Sal Parco, The Mustard Seed owner, announced his retirement in a Facebook post Sunday night.

“I opened the original Mustard Seed over 28 years ago, and it’s been quite a journey. Along the way I’ve had the privilege to serve the greater Mount Pleasant community, even opening up additional restaurant concepts that were frequented by my cherished customers,” Parco said in the post.

“Please visit me as this will be my final week and it is my hope to see as many of you as possible,” the post states.

One patron responded to the post, saying the restaurant was the first place she and her family ate at when they moved to Mount Pleasant in 1997.

Another posted that it’s hard for them to “imagine a Mount Pleasant without your Mustard Seed,” and the business will be greatly missed.

The Mustard Seed, located at 1036 Chuck Dawley Blvd., serves lunch and dinner Monday, Wednesday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays.

Its menu includes a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches, with “the freshest of ingredients,” according to the restaurant’s website.

