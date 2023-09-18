SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh defense team files new affidavit in support of new murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team has submitted new evidence to the court on Monday as they continue...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team has submitted new evidence to the court on Monday as they continue to push for a new murder trial.(CLEAR)
By Blair Sabol
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team has submitted new evidence to the court on Monday as they continue to push for a new murder trial.

Attorneys tracked down Timothy Stone according to new court documents, the creator of the post they believe led to the unfair dismissal of a juror in the murder trial.

Stone lives in Odum, Georgia, more than 130 miles south of Walterboro. He also happens to share a similar name to juror 785′s ex-husband, Tim Stone. In their initial filing, the defense claimed the Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill “invented a story about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might vote not guilty” among other accusations of jury tampering.

READ MORE: Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations

The Stone who made the post on February 15th states in his affidavit he’s never been married to the dismissed juror and that the post was about his wife’s aunt “sticking her nose in my business” which was unrelated to the case. He deleted the post and posted a public apology the next day.

Hill told the court, according to court records, that the original post said something about an ex-wife being on the jury and how she predicted the case would turn out.

Juror 785, who was dismissed at the last minute in connection to this reported post, stated that Hill had confronted her about it and also directly asked her how she intended to vote.

The juror denied any contact with her ex and stated she had not yet made up her mind.

The new filing does not address the state’s concerns from late last week that there are both “significant factual disputes” and procedural defects in the defense’s argument for a new trial.

READ MORE: Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh request for new murder trial

Later this week, Murdaugh will be back in federal court where he is expected to plead guilty to all 22 financial fraud charges he is facing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard

Latest News

NIWC Atlantic is an information warfare focused Navy command and laboratory located in...
NIWC Atlantic brings $3.2 billion to SC, study shows economic impact of command
The percentage of students living in poverty in the district has gone up by 3.3% over the past...
Data: DD2 sees rise in percentage of students living in poverty
Prices in the state rose 2.2 cents per gallon to an average of $3.39, according to GasBuddy’s...
SC gas prices see small increase over past week
This project was first designed back in 2016 and was re-evaluated and approved last year once...
Mt. Pleasant residents push to preserve park following recreational plans