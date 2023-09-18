SC Lottery
N. Charleston City Council votes to settle lawsuit against city, Mayor Summey

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council has voted to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a disgruntled employee who accused the mayor of creating a hostile work environment and making sexual advances.

On Thursday, the city council voted 6-2 to settle the case brought by former employee Delisa Reynolds. The council agreed to a settlement of $180,000. Of that total, $130,000 will come from the city, while $50,000 will come from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.

Reynolds accused Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power,” according to court filings. The original lawsuit stated Summey had inappropriate sexual contact with Reynolds and other female employees.

After filing the complaint in February of last year, Reynolds said in a press release that she did not believe the city of North Charleston was taking her complaint seriously, so she decided to get the press involved. 

Councilmembers had no public discussion about the settlement and Mayor Keith Summey was not in attendance. Jerome Heyward and Virginia Jamison were the only members to vote no.

Officials with the city of North Charleston have not responded to a request for comment.

